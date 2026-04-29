White House Blames Charlamagne Tha God & Dems Over Assassination Attempt

The White House issued a statement blaming Charlamagne Tha God for the latest assassination attempt on President Trump, claiming their rhetoric fuels violence.

Charlamagne Tha God is catching heat from the White House after the third assassination attempt on President Trump in two years, with administration officials now pointing fingers at the radio host and Democratic leaders for their rhetoric.

Cole Tomas Allen was charged with attempting to assassinate Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, and the fallout has turned into a blame game over who’s responsible for the violent climate.

Charlamagne, speaking on The Breakfast Club, called Trump “the drama” and said he’s “sick” of the argument that people need to dial back their criticism of the president.

Instead, Charlamagne pointed the finger back at Trump, arguing his own heated rhetoric and actions in office have fostered an environment that enables violence.

The White House issued a statement to Fox News blaming the radio host and others for the attempts on Trump’s life.

“It’s unhinged commentary like Charlamagne Tha God’s that inspires political violence, and he should be especially mortified of his words given this weekend’s egregious attempt against the President and others in his administration,” The White House told Fox News in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn’t hold back during Monday’s briefing, directly comparing the shooter’s manifesto to statements from Democratic politicians and media figures.

She read aloud comments from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senators Adam Schiff and Elizabeth Warren, and Governors Josh Shapiro and JB Pritzker, arguing their language created the conditions for violence.

She cited statements from Jeffries about “maximum warfare,” Schumer’s calls to “forcefully rise up,” and Shapiro’s comment that “heads do need to roll” inside the Trump Administration.

Leavitt also targeted late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke about First Lady Melania Trump having a “glow like an expectant widow,” suggesting the comment contributed to the hostile environment.

The White House’s strategy has been to use the assassination attempt as evidence that Democratic vitriol directly inspired the shooting.

Charlamagne’s pushback represents the counter-argument gaining traction among Democrats and critics who say Trump’s words and conduct bear res