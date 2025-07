Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé made history again as her Cowboy Carter stadium run became the highest-grossing country tour ever.

Beyoncé shattered records and redefined country music history with her Cowboy Carter tour, which pulled in $407.6 million across 32 sold-out stadium shows, making it the highest-grossing country tour ever and the fastest to hit the $400 million mark.

The Cowboy Carter trek outpaced legendary runs by The Rolling Stones, Metallica and even her own Renaissance Tour, despite having far fewer dates.

With 1.6 million tickets sold, Beyoncé also became the first woman and first American artist to headline two separate tours that each earned over $400 million.

Her five-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles brought in $55.7 million and drew 217,000 attendees, setting a new record for the biggest single-venue engagement of 2025 and the most lucrative ever for a female performer.

In May 2025, Cowboy Carter posted $157.4 million in gross revenue, the second-largest single-month total in Billboard Boxscore history. The only act to top that? Beyoncé herself, with Renaissance.

The tour wasn’t just about numbers. It spotlighted Black artists’ influence in country music and featured a wide range of collaborators. The final shows included appearances by Jay-Z, Shaboozey and a rare Destiny’s Child reunion, adding to the tour’s cultural weight.

Beyoncé Racks Up Accolades With “Cowboy Carter” Album

The Cowboy Carter album also made history. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Country Albums, Americana/Folk Albums and Top Album Sales charts. That made Beyoncé the first Black woman to lead the Country Albums chart since it began.

The lead single, “Texas Hold ’Em,” hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in February 2025, making her the first Black female artist to do so.

Streaming platforms saw record-breaking activity when the album dropped.

Cowboy Carter had the most first-day streams of any album on Spotify in 2024 and the biggest debut ever on Amazon Music globally. It also set the record for most first-day streams for a country album by a female artist on Amazon.

In its first week, the album moved 407,000 equivalent units, the strongest debut for a country album in years.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé took home the trophy for Best Country Album, becoming the first Black woman to win in that category.