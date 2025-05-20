EXCLUSIVE: Big U Planning To Represent Himself In RICO Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U told the court he plans to represent himself in a high-profile RICO trial after his lawyer asked to withdraw, citing a total breakdown in communication.

Big U is preparing to defend himself in a sweeping federal RICO case after his attorney asked to exit the case over irreconcilable differences.

The Los Angeles community figure, whose real name is Eugene Henley Jr., told the court he intends to act as his own lawyer after Arturo Hernandez filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Hernandez cited a complete breakdown in communication and trust, saying he could no longer effectively represent Big U.

“The attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where continued representation would be unfair to both the client and the court,” Hernandez stated in his filing.

Big U, who has been in federal custody since his March 19 arrest, said he lacks the money to hire a new lawyer. Big U and 18 others tied to the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips were indicted on March 17 in a federal RICO case that includes charges of murder, drug trafficking, robbery and more.

Prosecutors allege the group operated a criminal enterprise that used violence and social media to maintain control in the Los Angeles area.

The indictment also accuses Big U of using his non-profit, Developing Options, as a front to launder money and hide illegal activity.

One of the most serious allegations involves the 2021 killing of rapper Rayshawn Williams, who was signed to Big U’s label.

Big U’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2026.