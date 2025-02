Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

BigXthaPlug was arrested in Arlington, Texas, on February 26 for marijuana possession after a traffic stop.

Texas-bred artist BigXthaPlug has reportedly been arrested on a possession of marijuana charge.

Police nabbed the rising rapper in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning (February 26), TMZ reports.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop for driving with expired tags. Cops reportedly smelled marijuana and found a suspicious green substance in the vehicle. A search of the car revealed marijuana in the console and a handgun in the passenger door pocket.

BigXthaPlug, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Another individual, Cleodist Landum, was also in the car and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. Landum faces additional charges for unlawful carrying of a weapon.

BigXthaPlug is currently being held at the Arlington City Jail.

The arrest comes just over a week after Lil Baby announced BigXthaPlug as an opener for the WHAM Tour.

He is set to perform at all U.S. dates—except Los Angeles—starting with the Houston, Texas, show at the Toyota Center on June 3. NLE Choppa and Loe Shimmy will also appear at most U.S. stops.

BigXthaPlug is also scheduled to join Lil Baby for the Australian shows in October, though it remains uncertain whether his recent charges will impact his ability to travel and perform.

The rising Southern rap sensation, who hails from Dallas, Texas, initially pursued a football career before pivoting to music. He turned to music after a period of incarceration, where he wrote his first raps while in solitary confinement.

BigXthaPlug dropped his debut mixtape, Bacc from the Dead, in December 2020. He followed up with his debut album, Amar—named after his son—in February 2023. Since then, he has amassed millions of streams, with standout track Texas earning a gold certification.