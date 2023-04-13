Blueface Claims OnlyFans Sex Workers Are Prostitutes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Crazy In Love’ reality show star triples down on his take.

Once again Blueface has sections of the internet calling him out for his comments. This time, the “Thotiana” rapper decided to share his thoughts on people selling sex on OnlyFans.

“[I don’t know] who needs to hear this but p#### is free 😂,” tweeted Blueface on Wednesday. He followed that up by also tweeting, “[And] If it ain’t free that’s called prostitution.”

Blueface took his point even further by addressing specific content creators on OnlyFans. According to the 26-year-old West Coaster, even sex acts on the subscription service are forms of the world’s oldest profession.

“If [you’re] having sex on OnlyFans, you are a prostitute. If [you’re] just playing with yourself, [you’re] doing p###, any money for sex transaction is prostitution,” wrote the Find the Beat album creator in a tweet that collected over 11,000 likes.

In response to pushback, Blueface posted a dictionary definition for prostitution – “a person, in particular a woman, who engages in sexual activity for payment.” He captioned the screenshot, “Half [of] y’all [are] prostitutes an ain’t even know it 😂.”

Blueface Says He Has No Problem With Sex Work

Apparently, some social media users took issue with Blueface seemingly stigmatizing sex work as immoral or worthless. The internet celebrity/part-time boxer returned to Twitter to share his belief that the sex work industry is a legitimate business.

“Never said prostitution was bad or degrading or not a good way to make money. Make [your] money by any means but understand what [you’re] doing [and] stand on it. I respect all hustles but if [you’re] ashamed of it, change your line of work. The truth could never be a diss, be the best prostitute,” tweeted Blueface.

There are videos on the internet of Blueface and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock having intercourse. Last year, the toxic couple talked about their leaked sex tape on an episode of the Crazy In Love reality show.

Idk who needs to hear this but p#### Is free 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023

An If it ain’t free that’s called prostitution — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023

If your having sex on onlyfans you are a prostitute if you just playing with yourself your doing p### any money for sex transaction is prostitution — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023

Half y’all is prostitutes an ain’t even know it 😂 pic.twitter.com/zUldVxZKtj — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023

The truth hurts — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023

Only women can be prostitutes that’s a hell of a double standard right there ain’t it 😂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) April 12, 2023