Blueface Walks Free From Prison, Bonds With His Children, Gives Fans Warning

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blueface has been released from jail after serving time for probation violation but still owes over $13 million in civil suits.

Blueface walked out of jail a free man after serving time connected to a probation violation, but the Los Angeles rapper’s legal troubles are far from over.

The “Thotiana” hitmaker went live on Instagram with a post that quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating his return home.

“I’m about to put my page on private, on the dead homies. Y’all got 24 hours to follow a n#### before it’s a secret society type thing going on. On schoolyard crip. Blueface home,” Blueface said.

He shared clips of himself with his daughter, Jaiden Alexis and his son, Javaughn Porter. Despite his two-year absence, the rapper’s name has remained in Hip-Hop conversations, thanks to pictures from prison and a turbulent relationship with Chrisean Rock.

However, Blueface‘s freedom comes with significant financial baggage that could impact his music career and personal wealth.

The rapper currently faces multiple civil lawsuits totaling over $13 million in damages, creating a complex web of legal obligations that won’t disappear with his jail release.

The most substantial judgment stems from a 2022 shooting incident at Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge ordered Blueface to pay $13,072,482 to cover lost revenues and lease payments after the venue was forced to shut down following the incident.

The massive judgment has since accrued additional interest, further increasing the total amount.

Adding to his legal woes, Blueface also owes approximately $129,000 in a defamation lawsuit filed by Jackilyn Martinez, who claims to be the mother of Soulja Boy‘s child.

Martinez sued the rapper after he allegedly made defamatory statements about the child’s paternity on social media. The court ruled in Martinez’s favor in April 2024 after Blueface failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Martinez is now pursuing her claim through major rights organizations, including BMI and the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP), seeking to garnish Blueface‘s music royalties directly.