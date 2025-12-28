Boosie Falls For Fake Elon Musk 17-Hour Diabetes Cure Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz fell for a deepfake video in which Elon Musk claimed he could cure diabetes in 17 hours.

Boosie Badazz was tricked by a fake video claiming Elon Musk would cure diabetes in 17 hours. The rapper posted on X, asking Musk to contact his assistant about the supposed cure.

The Louisiana rapper wrote in all caps that he saw the video and wants to “get this sickness out my body in 2026.” But the video was a deepfake – one of many fake ads using Musk’s face to sell bogus diabetes supplements.

“JUST SAW THIS VIDEO WHERE ELON MUSK SAYING SOMETHING ABOUT CURING DIABETES N 17 HOURS. ELON PLEASE GET SOMEONE TO CONTACT MY ASSISTANT SO WE CAN GET MORE IMFORMATION ON THIS. I REALLY WANT TO GET THIS SICKNESS OUT MY BODY 2026,” Boosie wrote.

JUST SAW THIS VIDEO WHERE ELON MUSK SAYING SOMETHING ABOUT CURING DIABETES N 17 HOURS 💯💯🔥ELON PLEASE GET SOMEONE TO CONTACT MY ASSISTANT @1stSaturday205 SO WE CAN GET MORE IMFORMATION ON THIS. I REALLY WANT TO GET THIS SICKNESS OUT MY BODY 2026 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 27, 2025

Boosie has dealt with diabetes for years. He was hospitalized for blood sugar problems in August 2023 and fans have even driven hours to bring him insulin when he ran out.

These fake Musk videos have exploded since OpenAI released Sora in 2025. The AI video tool made it easier for scammers to create realistic deepfakes.

Cybersecurity experts say the volume of deepfakes has grown significantly this year. Newsrooms documented racist hoax clips, fake crime videos and sexually explicit deepfakes targeting real people, including minors.

Researchers and fraud trackers also reported a steep jump in deepfake scams, with losses reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.

Sora 2 did not start the problem, but its lifelike video quality and low learning curve made it easier for anyone to create fake footage that many viewers struggle to spot as false.

The scam videos don’t just use Musk. They also fake Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities to push diabetes “cures.” The ads lead people to websites selling questionable supplements.

Musk doesn’t have a cure for diabetes. He actually used the diabetes drug Wegovy for weight loss in 2022. It’s hard to fault Boosie given how convincing these deepfakes have become.