Boosie Fights Back Tears During Doctorate Ceremony

Boosie was awarded two honorary doctorates in Florida for his music and Hip-Hop culture contributions on May 10, 2025.

Boosie earned two honorary doctorate degrees in music during a ceremony at Kingdom Heritage University in Saint Petersburg, Florida, recognizing his influence in Hip-Hop and his contributions to music composition.

The rapper, whose legal name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was honored on May 10, 2025, with an honorary Ph.D. in Music Composition and a second honorary doctorate, both presented by the university for his impact on the music industry.

The event marked a rare academic acknowledgment for a figure known more for his raw lyrics and streetwise persona than scholarly accolades.

“We are here to honor you. Your pain has not been wasted. Your platform has a purpose. Your legacy is just beginning. We know your name as Lil Boosie. Heaven will now know you as Dr. Hatch,” said Bishop Dr. Michael Bates Sr. during the ceremony.

Visibly emotional, Boosie addressed the crowd with a brief but heartfelt message.

“I just want to say thank you. I really appreciate it. I aint never been gave anything like this. So I really appreciate it,” he said, holding back tears.

Kingdom Heritage University, a faith-based institution, emphasized his journey and transformation as part of the reasoning behind the honor.

The celebration was widely shared across social media platforms, with fans and supporters congratulating the rapper-turned-doctor.

