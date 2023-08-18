Bow Wow Seeks Dismissal Of Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Swindling Child Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow denied scamming a father, who claimed he paid $3,000 for a feature but never received the rapper’s verse for his daughter’s song.

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit, which accused him of fleecing a child rapper for $3,000. According to Radar Online, Moss denied any involvement in the scam in a court filing in Georgia.

Last month, a man named Steven Roberson sued Bow Wow. Roberson claimed he paid Moss to record a verse for the plaintiff’s daughter’s song “Daddy’s Girl.”

Roberson sent $3,000 to someone he assumed was Bow Wow via Cash App in 2021. No verse was ever sent back, prompting Roberson to file a lawsuit.

Bow Wow insisted he never dealt with Roberson when the allegations surfaced in July. Moss said he didn’t even have a Cash App account. He assumed someone used his name to scam Roberson.

“I don’t conduct business on apps,” Bow Wow wrote on Twitter. “I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you ain’t call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who y’all send y’all’s money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people.”

Roberson sought $15,000 in damages. Bow Wow wanted the claims against him dismissed, but he intended to cover his own legal fees.