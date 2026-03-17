BREAKING: Mystikal Accepts Guilty Plea To Rape Charge, Facing 20 Years

Mystikal accepted a guilty plea to rape charges in a Louisiana court, now he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Mystikal took a guilty plea to third-degree rape charges in an Ascension Parish courtroom on Tuesday, ending years of legal limbo.

The New Orleans rapper now faces up to 20 years in prison after accepting responsibility for the July 2022 assault. A judge ordered a presentence investigation to determine his sentence.

The case traces back to a brutal night at his Prairieville home.

According to AllHipHop, the victim reported that Mystikal punched her, choked her, and pulled her braids out after accusing her of stealing $100.

He confiscated her keys and phone, trapping her inside. While searching for the money to calm him down, she discovered meth in a drawer.

His home also contained heroin, Xanax, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia scattered throughout.

The victim described extreme mood swings. One moment, he was raging over the missing cash; the next, he was apologizing profusely. During an apology, he pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

After the assault, he demanded she send him money through CashApp. He grabbed her phone, typed in $150, and transferred the payment plus a $50 bonus before handing it back and telling her to leave.

She drove straight to a hospital where medical staff performed a sexual assault kit. Her injuries matched her account perfectly. The case mirrors his 2003 conviction for sexually assaulting his hairstylist, for which he served six years in prison and became a registered sex offender.

Mystikal has been held without bond since his July 2022 arrest. He initially entered a not guilty plea but changed course this week.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office made clear he’d receive no special treatment despite his celebrity status. His legal team had fought the charges aggressively, but the evidence proved insurmountable.

A sentencing date hasn’t been announced yet, but the presentence investigation will determine whether he faces the maximum 20-year sentence or a lesser term.