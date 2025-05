Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wretch 32 has dropped a genre-blending bombshell with Home?, his sixth studio album, weaving Afrobeat, grime, dancehall and reggae into a 15-track deep dive on identity, migration and what it means to belong.

The North London wordsmith doesn’t hold back on Home?, released Friday (May 2), pairing sharp social commentary with global rhythms and heavyweight collaborators.

The album’s lead single, “Like Home,” features Nigerian star Teni, while the previously released “Black And British” brought together Benjamin A.D. and Little Simz for a raw reflection on heritage and pride.

Wretch teased the project with cryptic video snippets featuring Mercston and Ghetts, building buzz across social media.

The album includes appearances from both artists, alongside Skip Marley, Protoje and more, blending Caribbean and African influences with the grit of UK Hip-Hop.

“Celebrating my 40th birthday recently put so much into perspective, I’m alive, I’m healthy & for just that im grateful…,” Wretch wrote on Instagram back in March. “Music is a part of the reason for this as at a time when I was lost it gave me purpose, it allowed me to release, to vent, to tell stories, our story & my own…”

He continued, “Home ? is just that, our story the Windrush story, the Immigreat story! If you’ve ever yearned to feel at home where you live I wrote this searching for mine with you in mind.”

The album doesn’t shy away from heavy topics. Wretch tackles homelessness, the devastation of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean and the refugee crises in Ukraine, Palestine and Congo.

“Everything I have went into this,” he added. “So if you’re a Wretch supporter I’d love you to help me spread the word.”

Wretch 32 – Home?