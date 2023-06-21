Cam’ron Gets “O.J. Vibes” From Scottie Pippen; Trolls Divorce Settlement Report

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron joked about Scottie Pippen after seeing a report detailing the former Chicago Bulls star’s divorce settlement.

Cam’ron mocked Scottie Pippen over a report about the former NBA champion’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen, who allegedly secured a cut of the basketball great’s retirement plan.

Killa Cam said Scottie Pippen gave the Dipset member O.J. Simpson vibes in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 21). Cam’ron taunted the Basketball Hall of Famer in reaction to a Radar Online story, which revealed divorce settlement details. The report claimed Larsa Pippen received 50 percent of her ex-husband’s 401k from his playing career with the Chicago Bulls.

“Nah we gotta watch scotty he on a mission!!” Cam’ron wrote. “After having to give up half, he put on Black AF1’s?! (Tried to throw us off with the bubble gum bottom…nahhh homie) Spotted at the airport carousel? N##### better check that bag he getting. #Beware Scotty giving me #OJvibes.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e previously clowned Scottie Pippen on an episode of their sports talk show It Is What It Is. The rappers laughed at Scottie Pippen for discrediting Michael Jordan’s career after MJ’s son Marcus Jordan started dating Larsa Pippen.

“He aging bad off this s###!” Killa Cam said regarding Scottie Pippen. “His skin is starting to get craters and s###. This s### is f###### him up!”

Check out Cam’ron and Ma$e discussing Scottie Pippen below.