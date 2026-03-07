Cardi B Addresses Ming Lee Attending Her Concert: “She Needs Guidance”

Cardi B explains why she won’t extend her feud with Nicki Minaj to her sister Ming Lee, emphasizing kindness and spiritual growth over drama and conflict.

Cardi B addressed the controversy surrounding Nicki Minaj’s sister Ming Lee attending her Houston concert and sitting in her VIP section.

The rapper explained her reasoning for not engaging in drama with the younger family member, emphasizing her current mindset around kindness and personal growth.

During a recent livestream, Cardi B discussed the incident.

Cardi B said, “I feel like that young lady, I feel like she needs like guidance. I feel like she just needs guidance. She’s a young girl.”

She continued, explaining her approach to the situation: “I’m not going to play somebody, like if somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t want to play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they not on that type of timing.”

The rapper emphasized that her current life trajectory has shifted her perspective on conflict.

“I feel like life right now is so beautiful and I feel like being kind has taken me. I’ve been so kind and I just been over like thinking, before I react and stuff like that and I feel like that’s paying off,” Cardi B explained.

She acknowledged the tension between herself and Nicki Minaj but made clear she has no intention of extending that conflict to family members.

“I’m not going to be beefing and doing the most with somebody that I don’t know, they’re 19 years old, 18 years old. I don’t know. Like, I just I’m too grown for that. And I’m too I feel like I’m too too blessed for that.”

Ming Lee had previously responded to the backlash on her Instagram story, defending her decision to attend the concert.

She stated that family drama shouldn’t dictate personal choices and encouraged people to move beyond the divisive narrative.

Her response indicated she sees no contradiction in supporting both artists, regardless of their public rivalry.