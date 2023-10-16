Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bronx-raised Hip-Hop artist Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday on October 11. She also took time over the last few days to shout out her husband, Offset, for releasing his Set It Off album on October 13.

Set It Off hosts a track titled “Worth It” with Houston rapper/singer Don Toliver. Over the weekend, Cardi B promoted that Offset/Don Toliver collaboration by sharing a 26-second video of herself walking to the tune.

An X user quoted Cardi’s tweet featuring Offset’s song and added, “She looks like she has a mustache.” The Grammy winner jokingly addressed that post by writing, “I do have a mustache……why you think my p#### soo good?”

I do have a mustache……why you think my p#### soo good? https://t.co/zVAvgw2aux — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 16, 2023

Cardi B has never been shy about discussing erotic topics on songs such as the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP” and “Bongos.” The Invasion of Privacy album creator also covered sexually explicit subjects on Offset’s “Freaky” from the Set It Off project.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Set It Off is on pace to land in the Billboard 200 chart’s Top 10 region with an estimated 55,000-65,000 first-week units. Offset’s 2019 debut solo studio LP, Father of 4, opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 89,000 units.

Cardi B and Offset secretly wed in September 2017. They currently have two children together, five-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and two-year-old son Wave Set Cephus. Offset also has three children from previous relationships.