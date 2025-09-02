Cardi B Sets Record Straight On 2025 Tour As Pregnancy Rumors Continue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B confirmed her 2025 tour is moving forward, despite pregnancy rumors, promising fans an official date reveal “very, very soon.”

Cardi B confirmed her long-awaited return to the stage during an Instagram Live session, assuring her 2025 tour is still on track despite fears a rumored pregnancy would force a delay.

The Grammy-winning rapper made it clear she’s not canceling anything, despite weeks of speculation sparked by her recent wardrobe choices and public appearances.

Despite the online chatter, Cardi made her intentions clear during a livestream Monday (September 1), teasing that tour dates would be revealed “very, very soon.”

“I’m so excited,” she said. “After all of this album rollout and album duties, I go straight into tour prep. So there’s no time to waste.”

🚨| Cardi B reveals the tour announcement for “AM I THE DRAMA?” is coming very soon! pic.twitter.com/gs3tvsFy5e — ໊ (@BardisMedia) September 1, 2025

The upcoming tour will mark her first full-scale run since 2019 and is expected to feature surprise guests and elaborate production — hallmarks of her high-energy performances.

After wearing oversized outfits and appearing to shield her midsection, social media users speculated she might be expecting and worried it could derail her tour plans.

That mfn cardi gone stay in court or pregnant 🤣😭 https://t.co/wnAx3wEioU — AlmightyB🐝. (@SaluteRedd___) August 29, 2025

Dear Stephon I will tear you every which way but! Loose if Cardi B is pregnant again before she goes on tour thank you bye 😘 ps I’m dead ass pic.twitter.com/Ha7uuk1QBk — CalisNation (@Getagrammysis3) August 21, 2025

But Cardi was clear when a viewer asked if she was pregnant during an Instagram Live last month.

“No, you stupid b####,” she fired back. “I’m just out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop being funny in this b#### before you get blocked, b####. That’s a stupid comment; don’t put that on me.”

Still, she stirred the pot just a bit more with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “But AM I?…” alongside a GIF of Tokyo Toni raising her eyebrows — a move that only added fuel to the rumor mill.

The Bronx native is also gearing up for the release of her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, which drops September 19.

The 23-track project includes hits like “WAP,” “Up” and the lead single “Outside.”