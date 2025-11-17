Cardi B Fires Back At Offset Over Instagram Jab About Her Newborn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B clapped back at Offset after he implied her newborn with Stefon Diggs might be his, calling the comment harassment and demanding he leave her alone.

Cardi B pushed back hard after Offset posted a cryptic message on Instagram suggesting her newborn son with NFL star Stefon Diggs might be his.

The Bronx rapper didn’t hold back, calling out her estranged husband’s behavior as harassment and accusing him of stirring up drama for attention. The drama kicked off when Offset posted “My kid lol” on his Instagram Stories shortly after news broke that Cardi had given birth to a baby boy with Offset.

The post quickly ignited speculation and backlash, prompting Cardi to unload on X (formerly Twitter) in a string of now-deleted posts.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not. It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger. It’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” she wrote.

She followed up with another post: “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload. Leave me TF alone.” Cardi later expanded on the situation during a Spaces chat, venting her frustration over what she described as ongoing harassment.

“I’m really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore, that’s when I start getting harassed publicly,” she said. “I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f**king blogs to harass me – like, I can’t take it anymore.”

The couple’s relationship has been rocky for years, marked by public breakups and reconciliations. Cardi filed for divorce in August 2024, marking the second time she’s taken legal steps to end their nearly seven-year marriage.

Since then, she has accused Offset of being largely absent from their children’s lives and claimed that she foots most of the bills for their three kids.

The latest exchange adds another layer to their ongoing split, which continues to play out both online and in court. Cardi gave birth to her fourth child earlier this month.