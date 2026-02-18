Cardi B Has Sore Booty, Plans Hiatus To Remove Butt Implants After Tour

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cardi B told Kehlani backstage she plans to remove more butt implants in Colombia after her Little Miss Drama tour ends in April 2026.

Cardi B just dropped major news about her body. The Bronx rapper plans to remove more of her butt implants after her “Little Miss Drama” tour wraps up.

The confession happened backstage at her Los Angeles show. Kehlani was feeling Cardi’s curves after their surprise performance of “Safe.”

f”You have so much ass!” Kehlani told Cardi B in a video captured by Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. The R&B singer playfully tapped Cardi’s behind while laughing.

Cardi B didn’t hesitate with her response. She told the crowd of people around them exactly what she’s planning.

The 33-year-old rapper has been open about her plastic surgery journey for years. She got biopolymer injections at age 21 in a Queens basement for $800. The procedure wasn’t FDA-approved and caused her serious pain.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” Cardi told GQ in 2018. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DU2b9ILE\_\_K/

Cardi has been removing the dangerous injections since 2022. She had 95% of her biopolymers taken out in August 2022. The mom of four got another round removed in January 2024.

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy last year, Cardi explained why more surgery is needed.

“Yeah, I would like my butt to be smaller, but I already did a reduction already,” she said. “For me to reduce my butt, I have to literally sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top, and be in bed rest for like three months.”

The process requires serious recovery time. Cardi plans to disappear completely after her tour ends in mid-April 2026.

“I don’t want to hear nobody for nobody for three months,” she repeated in the backstage video. “I’m going to Columbia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody nothing.”

Cardi’s “Little Miss Drama” tour supports her second album, Am I The Drama?. The North American run includes major stops in New York, Chicago and other cities through April.