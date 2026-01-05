Cardi B Slams Fake Rape Claim About Dad, Threatens To Expose “Real” Cases & The Barbz Lose It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B defended her Dominican father against fake rape allegations while throwing shade at Nicki Minaj’s convicted husband, Kenneth Petty.

Cardi B just proved once again that nobody should mess with her family after she demolished trolls spreading fake rape allegations about her father, Carlos Almanzar.

The Bronx rapper went nuclear on social media after someone shared a fabricated AI screenshot claiming her Dominican father was convicted of attempted rape in 1993 and served five years in prison. The entire story was completely made up, but that didn’t stop it from spreading across Twitter like wildfire before Cardi stepped in to set the record straight.

“First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!” Cardi B. fired back.

First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!! I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those… https://t.co/bbLuWFld99 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 5, 2026

Cardi didn’t just defend her father, Carlos; she also threw some serious shade that many believe was aimed directly at Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape,” Cardi continued, emphasizing the word “real.”

That reference to “real cases for rape” appears to be a direct shot at Kenneth Petty, who was actually convicted in 1995 for the attempted rape of Jennifer Hough when both were 16 years old in 1994. Petty served over four years in prison for that conviction and is currently facing ongoing civil lawsuits from his victim.

The timing of Cardi’s clapback is especially interesting given the explosive feud that erupted between her and Nicki just a few months ago in October 2025.

That online war started when Nicki tweeted insults about Cardi’s pregnancy and album sales, leading to days of back-and-forth attacks on social media that got so nasty it even dragged their children into the beef.

Cardi’s parents have always been important figures in her life story.

Her father, Carlos Almanzar, immigrated from the Dominican Republic and worked as a taxi driver in New York, while her mother, Clara Almanzar, is from Trinidad and Tobago and worked as a cashier. The Grammy winner has frequently spoken about how her mixed Caribbean heritage shaped her identity, often switching between English and Spanish in interviews and on social media.

What made the fake allegations even more ridiculous is that Cardi pointed out the obvious flaw in the trolls’ logic – as an immigrant, her father would have been deported immediately if he had committed such a serious crime.

“Stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the fck alone fr before I start some s### today,” Cardi warned, making it clear she was ready to take action against anyone spreading lies.

Cardi didn’t hold back in calling out the “deranged” behavior of people who would weaponize rape allegations for internet drama.

“I seen yall trying to spread that s### all day yesterday… yall know I don’t play about my family, now when I start suing people then what?? What type of deranged people like to play around wit rape?” she posted.

Many fans believe the Barbz were behind the false allegations, citing the ongoing tension between the two fanbases, which has only grown since the October 2025 social media war.

Cardi has a proven track record of winning defamation lawsuits, so anyone thinking about spreading more lies about her family might want to think twice.

🚨Cardi always responding to Nicki fan but we never see Nicki respond to Bardigang👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/NDH2uzLBgT — Top Female Rappers Update (@TFRappersUpdate) January 5, 2026

Every single day the Barbz use Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Cardi B and Megan’s name to keep Nicki relevant.



They know if they don’t mention the above names, their fave is toast pic.twitter.com/WxW2W6dyV2 — TYRANT (@cowboy_hive) January 5, 2026

Meanwhile Nicki posted her album date mid week and hasn’t gave yall nothing sense. She lives in Cardi shadow https://t.co/RjyEZLjTF6 — f i v e (@CardiovasularB) January 5, 2026

When Nicki comes online and tweets this again just know it's over for cardi 😂 https://t.co/HZVnjDEDnd — ITS BARBIE B####. 💅🏽 (@iiiamnickiminaj) January 5, 2026

Cardi B has a pathetic life, in my opinion. No one cares about her unless a man is disrespecting her or she’s in some Nicki Minaj related drama. — Cheyánne Fairclough (@cheyfai) January 5, 2026

Cardi has posted multiple paragraphs targeting Nicki’s family, yet she still isn’t satisfied. This is truly miserable behavior — idk (@wegooupp) January 5, 2026