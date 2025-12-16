Cardi B Stuns Mothers At Stefon Diggs Foundation Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B made an unexpected appearance at boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ charity event, bringing joy to New England mothers.

Cardi B surprised dozens of local mothers Monday night when she made an unannounced appearance at boyfriend Stefon Diggs‘ first-ever “Winter Wonderland Wellness Event” at Gillette Stadium.

The multi-platinum rapper quietly entered midway through the Patriots’ wide receiver’s charity event. She drew excited screams from children and mothers who had no idea another special guest would join the evening.

Diggs organized the wellness day through his Diggs Deep Foundation to pamper New England mothers with spa treatments, guided yoga sessions and kids’ activities. The event featured protein and grain bowl stations where teammate Brenden Schooler was spotted enjoying the healthy options.

“Every year’s a hard year, especially for moms. My mom’s actually here today, special guest,” Diggs said. “So I just wanted to have a wellness day, an appreciation day. Everybody works extremely hard and I’m extremely blessed, so paying it forward is going to be something always extremely big for me.”

Cardi B and Diggs took photos with fans before participating in a yoga session together. The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they stretched alongside the grateful mothers.

The Winter Wonderland Wellness Event concluded with families receiving gift bags and memories of an unexpected celebrity encounter that made their evening extra special.

This marked the second event the Diggs Deep Foundation hosted for local families at Gillette Stadium. The non-profit invited New England mothers and children to a similar celebration last month.

Cardi B has maintained an active charitable presence throughout her career. Monday’s surprise appearance continues Cardi B’s pattern of supporting community-focused philanthropic work.

The Bronx native previously donated $100,000 to her former middle school, I.S. 232 Alexander Macomb School, to fund arts programs.

The donation ensures students have access to music, dance, and opportunities for creative expression.