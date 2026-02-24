Cardi B Threatens Lawsuit Amid Explosive Nicki Minaj Bot Allegations

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B denied any connection to the firm cited in a Politico investigation detailing bot activity amplifying Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B on Monday threatened legal action against a Republican political strategist who accused her of being linked to a company behind a report alleging that thousands of bots amplified Nicki Minaj’s social media activity.

The dispute spill across Twitter (often called X) in a public dispute got nasty.

Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican strategist and former aide to President Donald Trump, claimed on the social platform that Cardi B threatened to sue him. He then said she deleted the post after he presented information about a representative allegedly tied to Cyabra. Cyabra is considered a disinformation detection that anchored a report on Nicki Minaj’s social media activity.

“Former Kamala Harris surrogate and rapper @iamcardib, who recently threatened to physically assault ICE officers if they came to her shows, just threatened to sue me, but immediately deleted her threat after I provided facts that her rep is, in fact, involved with the company that produced the @NICKIMINAJ ‘bot’ hoax!” Bruesewitz wrote. “You didn’t have to delete it, Cardi!”

Cardi B fired back forcefully, in a profanity laden response that went viral immediately.

“First, please show me where I’m affiliated with this person or they affiliated to anybody that I work with… I don’t have no affiliation to Roc Nation you dumb ass! Second, the conspiracy theories with Roc Nation is getting very ridiculous, y’all starting to act like they the Russians or something. The fact that you work for the government and defaming my name with false allegations.. I’m going to f#cking sue you. Get familiar with my game!!!” she wrote on the platform.

The dispute unfolded against the backdrop of a Politico report examining social media activity tied to Nicki Minaj. According to Politico, an analysis compiled by Cyabra identified more than 18,000 bots that amplified Minaj’s posts on X between Nov. 11 and Dec. 28.

The report described “a coordinated network of bots” that boosted Minaj’s content, particularly as she leaned into conservative political commentary and appeared alongside Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit.

“Supportive comments generated by fake profiles were predominantly brief, repetitive, and low in semantic complexity, consisting largely of praising keywords and positive hashtags rather than original or substantive engagement,” the Cyabra report found, according to Politico.

Cyabra CEO Dan Brahmy told the outlet, “We don’t really see a lot of high volume, high impact orchestration of bad and fake actors within that intersection of the geopolitically driven and music culture. It is scarce in our field to see the combination of the bad and the fake online world with the entertainment world.”

There is no public evidence presented in the Politico report linking Cardi B to Cyabra or to the bot network described in its findings.