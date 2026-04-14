Charlamagne Tha God Breaks Says Pooh Shiesty Would Have Never Kidnapped A White Executive

Charlamagne Tha God is raising questions about the alleged robbery of Gucci Mane by Pooh Shiesty, suggesting the situation reveals deeper patterns within the music industry.

On his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Andrew Schulz, the radio personality offered commentary on the January incident at a Dallas recording studio that led to federal charges against the Memphis rapper and eight others.

The core of Charlamagne’s argument centers on who typically bears the brunt of such disputes.

“I think, at some point, f### the street code,” he stated on the show. “These guys are businessmen, man. Here’s the thing: This is all alleged. I don’t know if Pooh Shiesty did any of this. I’m just going off the stories I heard. I know that Pooh Shiesty wouldn’t do that to a white man. Whenever you hear these stories, it’s literally always the Black executives getting put in this position by Black artists.”

His framing suggests that racial considerations might influence how artists approach these conflicts, though he emphasized that the allegations remain unproven.

Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and six others were arrested in early April after authorities alleged they orchestrated a coordinated takeover at Luminous Studios on January 10, 2026.

According to reports, the group allegedly held Gucci Mane and others at gunpoint to force the label head to release Shiesty from his 1017 Records contract.

Shiesty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, has challenged the prosecution’s case, pointing out the absence of physical evidence.

“What they have is allegedly five individuals, one of them being a very well-known individual, that is allegedly cooperating with the government and making these allegations,” Cohen told reporters after a bond hearing.

The judge denied Shiesty’s release on bond, meaning he remains in custody while awaiting trial.

Gucci Mane responded with a diss track titled “Crash Dummy,” addressing the allegations directly through music rather than legal statements alone and drew accusations that the Atlanta rapper was dry snitching.