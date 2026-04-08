Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty gets denied bond in federal court after allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint during a Dallas studio session.

Pooh Shiesty is going to stay locked up after a court date that saw his request for freedom denied, while his own father and co-conspirators got released on house arrest.

The Memphis rapper faced a detention hearing in hopes of getting out of a federal detention center, but the judge made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

Federal prosecutors painted a picture of a calculated kidnapping orchestrated to force his way out of his record contract with The New 1017 Records, and the evidence was too strong for any judge to ignore.

Pooh Shiesty allegedly walked into a Dallas studio with an AK-style pistol, demanded Gucci Mane sign a release, and made off with watches, jewelry, and cash from the label boss and his crew.

What made his situation even worse was that he was already under court supervision from a previous drug trafficking case, wearing an ankle monitor the whole time.

Federal investigators tracked his every move through that monitor, which meant the government had documentation of his whereabouts during the alleged crime.

The FBI admitted they did not have the contested contract and they confirmed that they had not even spoken to Gucci Mane yet about the alleged kidnapping.

His attorney Bradford Cohen contested the charges at the hearing, but legal experts knew the odds were impossible.

“What didn’t we hear today? What we didn’t hear today is there is no contract, this mystery contract. They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract. They have no guns, they have no jewelry. They have none of that physical evidence,” Cohen said according to Fox News 4.

Nine people in total got charged in the scheme, including Pooh Shiesty’s own father Lontrell Williams Sr. and rapper BIG30, who was also at the studio that day.

The crew allegedly posted photos of their stolen goods on social media afterward, which gave federal agents exactly what they needed to build their case.

What made Pooh Shiesty’s situation stand out was that even his father got bond while he stayed locked up.

A federal judge in Memphis granted Williams Sr. bond, but the U.S. Attorney’s office in North Texas immediately filed a motion to keep him locked up anyway, signaling how serious the government was about these charges.

According to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, the prosecution presented evidence showing Pooh Shiesty set up the entire meeting with Gucci Mane under false pretenses, making this look less like a spontaneous robbery and more like a calculated kidnapping plot.

Gucci Mane’s label situation with Pooh Shiesty had been contentious for months, but nobody expected it to end with armed robbery charges and federal prison time.

The defendants face up to life in federal prison if convicted on all counts.