Charlamagne Tha God Calls Criticism Of Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Album “Unfair”

Birdman warned the radio host to show Drizzy some “respek.”

What a difference a few weeks make. Charlamagne Tha God went from knocking Drake’s “Slime You Out” single to defending the OVO founder’s For All the Dogs album.

For All the Dogs garnered mixed reviews from rap fans, media personalities and professional reviewers. In particular, Joe Budden expressed his critiques of the project and Drake’s artistic direction in general.

Budden’s take on Drizzy’s latest studio LP led to widespread online discourse. Drake even fired back at The Joe Budden Podcast host by saying the “Pump It Up” rapper failed as an artist and had to move into broadcasting.

In addition, Drake had some words for Charlamagne Tha God’s critique of “Slime You Out” featuring SZA. The Canadian superstar’s longtime label head, Birdman, also cautioned Charlamagne and Budden about speaking on the Cash Money/Young Money disciple.

The October 10th episode of The Breakfast Club radio show included Charlamagne Tha God commenting on the negative reactions to For All the Dogs. In a somewhat surprising move, the Radio Hall of Famer expressed disagreement with the criticism.

“Usually when Drake drops a project I’m the only one hating on him. Now it’s like everyone’s talking the way I’ve been talking about Drake’s music. Now I don’t even feel like I want to participate. I actually think the criticism is unfair,” said Charlamagne.

The South Carolina representative also added, “Anybody who’s been in the position that he’s been in, consistently winning for so long, there’s always a point in time where people get tired of seeing you win. So they’ll take any opportunity. Because this album is not as bad as y’all making it out to be.”