Charlie Kirk Memorial: Armed Impostor Arrested At Arizona Stadium Ahead Of Service

Charlie Kirk’s memorial preparations were disrupted Friday (September 19), when a man carrying a firearm and a knife was arrested inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, after allegedly posing as a law enforcement officer.

The suspect, identified by Arizona authorities as 42-year-old Joshua Runkles, was taken into custody before the venue’s security perimeter had been finalized for Sunday’s memorial event. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Runkles faces charges of impersonating a peace officer and bringing a weapon into a restricted area.

“The US Secret Service in coordination with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, is investigating an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium,” Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital. “The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody.”

A source familiar with the situation told the New York Times that Runkles was in possession of at least one firearm, a knife and presented “inactive law enforcement credentials.”

Runkles was released around 10 a.m. Friday, Arizona police confirmed.

The arrest comes as federal and local agencies ramp up security for the Sunday memorial, which has been classified as a Level 1 Special Event by the Department of Homeland Security — the highest designation for security risk, typically reserved for events like the Super Bowl or presidential inaugurations.

Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 during a stop at Utah Valley University on his American Comeback tour. His death has sparked national conversations about political violence and free speech.

The service, titled “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time Sunday (September 21), with doors opening at 8 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue and will be subject to metal detector screenings and pat-downs. Prohibited items include alcohol, weapons, drones, fireworks and clothing deemed indecent.

The event, organized by Turning Point USA — the conservative organization Kirk co-founded in 2012 — is expected to draw thousands. The venue, home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, seats 63,400 and can expand to over 73,000.

Donald Trump, who reportedly requested the use of the stadium, is among the scheduled speakers. Others include Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House advisor Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, Phil Wickham, Kari Jobe Carnes and Cody Carnes are also slated to perform. Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs said his department is deploying “every available resource” and receiving support from nearby jurisdictions. Tactical units and bomb squads will be on standby.

Kirk’s body was flown from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two on Thursday, accompanied by JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance and Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. He will be buried in Phoenix, where he lived with Erika and their two children.

Following her husband’s death, Erika Kirk vowed to continue his mission. “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said. “They should all know this: if you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country