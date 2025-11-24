Chauncey Billups Forks Over Staggering $5 Million Bail In Mafia Gambling Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chauncey Billups walked out of a Brooklyn federal courthouse Monday after posting a jaw-dropping $5 million bail, using his Colorado home as collateral to secure his freedom while facing charges in a massive mafia-linked gambling operation.

The suspended Portland Trail Blazers head coach entered a not guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering charges, standing alongside 30 other defendants in what prosecutors describe as an elaborate scheme involving multiple New York crime families.

Federal authorities set the astronomical bail amount after determining Billups posed a significant flight risk given the severity of the charges and his substantial financial resources.

The 47-year-old former NBA champion was forced to surrender his passport and agree to electronic monitoring as additional conditions of his release.

Prosecutors allege the five-time All-Star served as a celebrity lure for wealthy targets, helping organized crime figures create the illusion of legitimate high-stakes poker games.

Court documents reveal defendants used sophisticated cheating methods, including X-ray tables, special contact lenses, rigged shuffling machines and hidden cameras to steal millions from unsuspecting players.

The investigation also ensnared Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, who faces separate but related betting charges. Both players have been placed on administrative leave by the NBA pending resolution of their cases.

Billups, who earned over $100 million during his 17-year playing career, allegedly provided inside information on Trail Blazers operations to betting syndicates linked to crime families.

Federal agents claim he received substantial payments in exchange for confidential team data that gave gamblers unfair advantages.

The former Detroit Pistons Finals MVP was in his fifth season coaching Portland when the charges surfaced last month. His arrest sent shockwaves through the basketball community, where he was widely respected as both a player and mentor to young athletes.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Netburn scheduled Billups’ trial to begin in September 2026, giving both sides nearly two years to prepare their cases. The delay reflects the complex nature of the prosecution, which involves multiple defendants across several related criminal enterprises.

Legal experts note the $5 million bail amount ranks among the highest ever set for a professional sports figure in a gambling case. The sum reflects federal prosecutors’ belief that Billups played a central role in the operation and possessed both the means and motivation to flee the country.

Billups’ defense team declined to comment outside the courthouse, but sources close to the coach maintain his innocence and express confidence he will be vindicated at trial.