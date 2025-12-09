Chauncey Billups Sells Mansion As Terry Rozier Pleads Not Guilty & Gets $3M Bond

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chauncey Billups sold his $4.3M Oregon home while Terry Rozier pleaded not guilty today in a federal gambling probe.

Chauncey Billups just sold his $4.3 million Lake Oswego mansion while his co-defendant, Terry Rozier, walked into a Brooklyn courthouse today (December 8).

The embattled Trail Blazers coach unloaded his 7,366-square-foot Oregon estate for $4.275 million after listing it on November 21. He bought the house for $3.9 million back in July 2021 when Portland hired him.

Meanwhile, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. He walked out of Brooklyn federal court on $3 million bond. Both NBA stars got caught up in the same massive federal investigation. Prosecutors say they helped run illegal gambling operations tied to organized crime families.

Billups got arrested at that same Lake Oswego house back in October. Federal agents showed up at his door after a multi-year investigation into rigged poker games.

The property sits on 1.74 private acres in Forest Highlands. Built in 2002, it features four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a lagoon-style pool with a waterfall.

The feds say Billups served as a celebrity “face” for illegal poker games in Manhattan, Las Vegas, Miami and the Hamptons. They claim the operation scammed victims out of $7 million starting in 2019.

Rozier’s case is different but connected. Prosecutors say he gave inside information to gamblers betting on his NBA performance. The scheme allegedly involved $200,000 in bets on his “under” totals.

Former NBA player Damon Jones also got charged in both cases. He pleaded not guilty in November and remains free on bond. The investigation swept up 34 people in total across two separate federal cases. Three defendants – Jones, Eric Earnest and Shane Hennon – face charges in both cases.

Billups hasn’t coached since his October arrest. The NBA placed him on unpaid leave and the Trail Blazers named assistant Tiago Splitter as acting coach.

The home sale signals Billups is cutting ties with Oregon. He’s been living at his primary residence in Greenwood Village, Colorado, since his arrest.

Rozier’s trial could impact his NBA career. The Heat traded for him from Charlotte in January 2024 without knowing about the federal investigation.

Billups faces trial by September 2026. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 4, 2026.