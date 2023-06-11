Ché Noir Gets Married—Planet Asia, Statik Selektah, Apollo Brown, Sa-Roc Show Love

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

When a fan asked the Buffalo MC if that meant no new music for awhile, she fired back, “Why would you think that? I have 2 albums done. But I also have a life outside of rap lol.”

Ché Noir is a married woman. On Saturday (June 10), the Buffalo native shared a photo of herself in a white wedding dress standing next to her groom. Planet Asia, Monie Love, Sa-Roc, Statik Selektah and Apollo Brown were among the many sending their well wishes to the couple.

And that was just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Skyzoo, Elzhi, DJ Green Lantern, Lady London, Ransom, 38 Spesh and many others also slid through to applaud Ché Noir’s big news.

Ché Noir didn’t provide any additional details, but the next album will serve as the follow-up to 2020’s As God Intended, which was produced by Apollo Brown. The project, released through Mello Music Group, also boasted features by The Roots’ Black Thought, Skyzoo and Planet Asia.

For now, Ché Noir is presumably basking in the aftermath of her nuptials. AllHipHop sends our congratulations to Ché and her new husband. Find photos below.