Chika Goes Nuclear After Delta Destroys Her Pricey Luggage

Chika fumed after Delta Airlines destroyed her expensive luggage, and now she wants to make them pay for it.

Chika took to social media with a fury that only someone who’s been wronged repeatedly could muster, calling out Delta Airlines for destroying her expensive luggage collection and treating her belongings like they’re disposable.

The 29-year-old rapper from Montgomery, Alabama, who boasts 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, posted pictures of her damaged Rimowa suitcases and described the airline staff as “mouth-breathing, knuckle-dragging neanderthals” who don’t know how to handle people’s belongings with care.

She’s got 1.4 million reasons to be upset, and this situation represents a pattern of negligence that’s become all too familiar for her.

The baby blue Rimowa bags she purchased in September arrived at her destination cracked and damaged, but this wasn’t her first rodeo with Delta’s careless handling.

She’d previously had a sage green suitcase from the same luxury brand destroyed on another Delta flight, and now she’s looking at a combined loss of roughly five thousand dollars.

What makes this situation even more frustrating is that Rimowa no longer manufactures the exact models she owned, meaning she can’t simply replace them with identical pieces.

According to the Daily Mail, she’s planning to escalate the matter with Delta’s customer service department and pursue compensation for the damages.

Chika’s been through enough in recent years without having to deal with airline incompetence on top of everything else.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who was recognized as one of the Best New Artist nominees in 2020, has been open about her mental health struggles, including her bipolar II disorder diagnosis and her ongoing battle with depression.

She’s also been candid about her attempted suicide in March 2022 at an InterContinental Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, and how online harassment has compounded her trauma over the years.

Her career trajectory shows someone who’s fought hard to stay in the game despite personal obstacles.

The Nigerian-American artist of Igbo descent went viral in 2018 with her freestyle over Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks,” performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, and signed with Warner Records that same year.

She released her latest album, WISH YOU WERE (T)HERE, in November 2025, proving she’s still creating despite the challenges life throws her way.