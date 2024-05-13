Childish Gambino Announces World Tour Hours After Surprise Album Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Grammy winner will hit North America, Europe and Australia.

Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) dropped his surprise album, Atavista, on Sunday (May 12). The multi-hyphenate, born Donald Glover, will also head out on a global tour with Willow and Amaarae beginning this summer.

The New World Tour kicks off on August 11 in Oklahoma City and hit several other North American cities, including Toronto, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago.

In addition, the 5x-Grammy Award winner plans to perform in European locales such as Oslo, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam and London. The New World Tour will land in Australia as well.

Atavista serves as the reissued version of Childish Gambino’s 2020 album, 3.15.20. His latest body of work joined a discography that already boasted two Billboard 200 Top 10 entries: Because the Internet and “Awaken, My Love!”

Ariana Grande, Kadhja Bonet, 21 Savage, Ink, Young Nudy and Summer Walker are among the guest appearances on Atavista. The 11-track project features production by Donald Glover, DJ Dahi, Ludwig Göransson and others.

In addition to his gig as a professional recording artist, Childish Gambino produced and starred in the television series Atlanta and Mr. & Mrs. Smith. He also acted in movies such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story.