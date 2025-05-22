Chris Brown Issues Epic Statement After Securing Freedom In UK

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown posted bail in the U.K. after being charged in a nightclub assault case and celebrated his release with a bold message on Instagram.

Chris Brown walked free from a British jail on Wednesday (May 22) after posting over $6 million in bail following charges tied to an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub that left a music producer hospitalized.

The bail was granted by Southwark Crown Court less than a week after Brown was formally charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Chris Brown celebrated his freedom with a brief, poignant all-caps message: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!!! BREEZYBOWL.”

His legal troubles stem from a February 19, 2023, incident at Tape, an upscale venue in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, where Brown is alleged to have struck producer Abe Diaw with a bottle.

Chris Brown, who was not in court for the bail hearing, had been in custody since his arrest at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Wednesday (May 15).

That arrest marked his first return to the United Kingdom since the alleged assault. A judge denied bail at his initial court appearance on Friday (May 17).

Judge Tony Baumgartner approved Brown’s release under strict conditions. The court ordered him to immediately pay a $5.4 million security bond, with an additional $1.3 million due within a week.

He must also surrender his passport when not touring, avoid any contact with Diaw and stay away from Tape nightclub. The decision allows Brown to proceed with his Breezy Bowl XX tour, which launches June 8 in the Netherlands.

He is scheduled to perform in Manchester on June 15 as part of the tour’s UK leg.

Brown has not yet entered a plea. He is expected to appear in court again on June 20 alongside co-defendant HoodyBaby.