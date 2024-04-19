Chris Brown Fans Go Nuts For His Verse On Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” Remix With Travis Scott & Sexyy Red 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown reminded fans that he can really rap, getting busy on his verse for Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” Remix.

Nicki Minaj has given “FTCU” the remix treatment with the help of Chris Brown, Travis Scott and Sexyy Red.

Minaj has been teasing the remix of her viral Pink Friday 2 cut since January and later revealed that the “Skee Yee” hitmaker would join her on the track alongside a “superstar or two.”

On Thursday (April 18), Nicki Minaj announced features from Travis Scott and Chris Brown before dropping the track at midnight on Friday (April 19).

The “FTCU” remix clocks in at almost four minutes and features a fresh verse from Minaj. However, Breezy’s verse whipped fans into a frenzy as the singer reminded everybody that he’s got bars, too.

While Brown has flexed his rapping chops many times over the years, newer supporters have only just cottoned on.

“Not y’all just finding out tonight that Chris Brown is a part time rapper because if he was full time a lot of ppl would be in the unemployment line,” one fan wrote.

“Chris Brown REALLY could and SHOULD do a rap album if he really wanted to. He been had bars,” another added, while a third said, “Was NOT expecting Chris Brown to have the best verse.”

Listen to “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” below and check out some other reactions at the end of the page.

Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown have collaborated on multiple songs over the years, beginning with “Right By My Side” back in 2012, while Sexyy Red joined forces with the NYC icon for “Pound Town 2” in 2023.

Meanwhile, Scott and Minaj both hopped on the remix to Farruko and Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush” in 2017.

CHRIS BROWN VERSE ON FTCU REMIX?? pic.twitter.com/IIy539KNSK — 𝗙𝗔🅱️𝗜𝗢ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEBARB) April 19, 2024

Chris Brown leaving the studio after recording his verse for #FTCUREMIX pic.twitter.com/wfeUGNaBzT — 𝖈𝖔𝖈𝖔 (@cocozwrld) April 19, 2024

Not y’all just finding out tonight that Chris Brown is a part time rapper because if he was full time a lot of ppl would be in the unemployment line. pic.twitter.com/HLrbN2c6MH — CyberPONK 2077 (@tenderoniTONY) April 19, 2024

Chris Brown REALLY could and SHOULD do a rap album if he really wanted to. He been had bars. pic.twitter.com/MfxAEvnxjh — DaPrettiest 🎀 (@SittinPrettyLay) April 19, 2024