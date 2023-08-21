Ciara Claps Back At College Coach For Criticizing Her Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta-bred songstress reacts to online hate.

R&B veteran Ciara let loose her 7-track CiCi EP on August 18. The project hosts “BRB,” “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown and “Forever” featuring Lil Baby.

An X (formerly Twitter) user took aim at Ciara for her “BRB” song. College of William & Mary women’s basketball assistant coach Kenia Cole posted, “She making Tik Tok music [at this point.]”

Ciara responded to Coach Kenia Cole’s critical take. The Grammy winner shot back, “And… you’re watching… 🙂 taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP.”

One of the singer’s fans showed her support by posting, “THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CiCi OUT ON THESE HOES! SHUT ‘EM UP, FAVE!!!!!!!! #CiCi outside [for real], lmaoooooo YES!!!!!!”

That comment led to Ciara stating, “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate… that makes no sense 🤦🏽‍♀️.” She added a gif of actress Viola Davis grabbing her purse.

CiCi joins a discography that also includes full-length albums like 2004’s Goodies, 2006’s The Evolution, 2009’s Fantasy Ride and her self-titled LP in 2013.

The music video for “How We Roll” co-starring Chris Brown racked up 8.8 million YouTube views since its premiere on August 4. “Forever” with Lil Baby already surpassed 1.1 million plays in three days.

She making Tik Tok music atp https://t.co/AumjNvPhuU — Kenia Cole (@Coach1Nia) August 20, 2023

And.. ..you’re watching…:) taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP https://t.co/nziIMVkpBB — Ciara (@ciara) August 20, 2023

THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CiCi OUT ON THESE HOES! SHUT 'EM UP, FAVE!!!!!!!! #CiCi outside fr! lmaoooooo YES!!!!!! — how bú roll 🙂 (@eddie_deux) August 20, 2023