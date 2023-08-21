Ciara Claps Back At College Coach For Criticizing Her Music

R&B veteran Ciara let loose her 7-track CiCi EP on August 18. The project hosts “BRB,” “How We Roll” featuring Chris Brown and “Forever” featuring Lil Baby.
An X (formerly Twitter) user took aim at Ciara for her “BRB” song. College of William & Mary women’s basketball assistant coach Kenia Cole posted, “She making Tik Tok music [at this point.]”
Ciara responded to Coach Kenia Cole’s critical take. The Grammy winner shot back, “And… you’re watching… 🙂 taking time to comment. Gotta love it 😂🥰 #CiCi EP.”
One of the singer’s fans showed her support by posting, “THANK YOU FOR LETTING #CiCi OUT ON THESE HOES! SHUT ‘EM UP, FAVE!!!!!!!! #CiCi outside [for real], lmaoooooo YES!!!!!!”
That comment led to Ciara stating, “Not the assistant coach of a women’s basketball team taking time to hate… that makes no sense 🤦🏽♀️.” She added a gif of actress Viola Davis grabbing her purse.
CiCi joins a discography that also includes full-length albums like 2004’s Goodies, 2006’s The Evolution, 2009’s Fantasy Ride and her self-titled LP in 2013.
The music video for “How We Roll” co-starring Chris Brown racked up 8.8 million YouTube views since its premiere on August 4. “Forever” with Lil Baby already surpassed 1.1 million plays in three days.