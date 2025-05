Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ciara and Rihanna were all smiles at the 2025 Met Gala, posing together on the carpet, years after a highly publicized feud.

Ciara has recalled the “sweet” moment she reunited with Rihanna after running into her at the 2025 Met Gala more than a decade after their 2011 Twitter clash.

The Grammy-winning singer opened up about their unexpected exchange during an appearance on The Sherri Show, revealing the two moms bonded over babies and busy lives.

“This is her third baby she’s having now,” Ciara said, referring to Rihanna’s Met Gala pregnancy reveal. “We were cracking up talking about … cinco.”

According to Ciara, her husband Russell Wilson began talking about them having a fifth child sparking a playful conversation about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a fourth child.

She added, “But she’s gotta get through the tres [Spanish for three] first.”

Their lighthearted chat came years after a public feud that once played out online.

Ciara didn’t dwell on the past but acknowledged the growth between them. She also revealed that Rihanna had reached out months earlier. “She sent me a sweet DM a few months back saying she was ‘so proud’ of me,” Ciara said. “I’m proud of her, too. She is rocking it in such a great way.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. Their first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was born May 13, 2022, and their second, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived August 3, 2023.

Rihanna and Rocky at the Met Gala after party 🤍 pic.twitter.com/eZavp2g8FB — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) May 6, 2025

Ciara, who shares her oldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future, has three more children with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson: daughter Sienna Princess, born April 29, 2017; son Win Harrison, born July 23, 2020; and daughter Amora Princess, born December 11, 2023.