Claressa Shields Says 50 Cent Loves Her & Paid For Her Flight, Hotel In Shreveport

Claressa Shields fires back at 50 Cent’s trolling, claiming he paid for her flight and hotel while saying “You Love The GWOAT” in an epic clap back.

The Hip-Hop world is watching a messy three-way battle unfold between 50 Cent, Papoose, and boxing champion Claressa Shields that started heating up in December 2025 and exploded into full chaos by New Year’s Day 2026.

The drama reached a boiling point when Claressa Shields decided she had enough of 50 Cent’s social media games and fired back with some serious receipts.

On Sunday (January 4), 50 Cent continued trolling the couple when he posted a hilarious video showing Sheilds twerking and laughing in the DJ booth as the G-Unit boss commanded the mic.

He likened his avoidance of her to playing football in the clip, which ended with an unflattering image of Papoose.

“I only played little league Football but I know how to run. LOL Good morning everybody!” 50 Cent said.

But Claressa Shields was not having any of that nonsense and set the record straight about what really happened between her and 50 Cent at his nonprofit event in Shreveport.

The boxing champion revealed that he actually paid for her flight and hotel to attend his charity event.

“You Love The GWOAT,” Shields wrote in her clap back, using her self-proclaimed title of Greatest Woman of All Time.

Shields backed up her claims by posting the full video footage from the Shreveport event, showing 50 Cent personally introducing her to the crowd and treating her like an honored guest rather than someone he was trying to avoid.

“You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids. You’re still invited to the fight! I’m still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!” Shields snapped.

This beef between 50 Cent and Papoose has deep roots, dating back to old tensions involving Remy Ma and past comments that were never properly resolved.

Papoose has been involved in the AI video war himself, creating his own manipulated content that showed 50 Cent in feminine clothing as a way to retaliate against the trolling.