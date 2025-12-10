CLINTN LORD Faces 90 Years After Rape Charges In Fire Zone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

CLINTN LORD’s rap dreams turn into a nightmare as the LA influencer faces 90 years in prison for alleged rapes in wildfire zones.

Clinton “CLINTN LORD” Adams’ music career could end with a life sentence after prosecutors hit the 32-year-old rapper and social media influencer with multiple felony rape charges that threaten to destroy everything he built.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that CLINTN LORD faces three felony counts of forcible rape and one felony count of assault with intent to commit rape. The charges stem from alleged attacks on two women he lured to isolated areas still scarred by California’s devastating January wildfire destruction.

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman called the alleged attacks “predatory,” saying they occurred in fire-damaged areas that were still affected by the winter wildfires. CLINTN LORD allegedly targeted the women in separate incidents over the summer, bringing each to remote locations where the assaults allegedly occurred.

“Taking advantage of a historic disaster and causing severe harm to two women is despicable,” Hochman said. “These women showed courage by coming forward to report their assaults.”

CLINTN LORD built his following through TikTok content and music releases, accumulating 376,000 Instagram followers with his “sad boys live forever But rockstars never die” persona. His track “Who That” gained traction on streaming platforms, with 746 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The rapper pleaded not guilty at his November arraignment and remains in custody on $1,475,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 2026.

If convicted as charged, CLINTN LORD faces 90 years to life in state prison. Prosecutors allege the crimes involved multiple victims, an enhancement that could significantly increase his prison time. The case remains under active investigation by the LAPD, who believe there may be additional victims.

CLINTN LORD’s social media presence showcased his music ambitions and lifestyle content, but his career now hangs in the balance as he faces charges that could permanently end his freedom.