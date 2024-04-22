Coi Leray Wants Fans To Let Her Grow: “They’re Attached To Baby Coi”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray has been putting out commercially successful songs for over three years. The Trendsetter album creator took to social media to express how fans likely see her as an artist.

“I feel like some of my fans in [their] mind won’t allow me to get older and grow. They are attached to baby Coi with the braids, but it’s okay to grow up. It’s okay to get older,” Coi Leray tweeted on Sunday (April 21).

When another X user mentioned missing seeing Coi Leray with her signature hairstyle, she replied, “Oh no baby, I’m getting braids this week my hair is finally grown out. But as I GROW into a [woman], I’m learning and discovering new things about myself. New desires, new interest, new icks, new [melodies], new flows, new topics etc.”

I feel like some of my fans in there mind won’t allow me to get older and grow. They are attached to baby Coi with the braids, but it’s okay to grow up. It’s okay to get older. — Coi (@coi_leray) April 22, 2024

Oh no baby, I’m getting braids this week my hair is finally grown out. But as I GROW into a women, I’m learning and discovering new things about myself. New desires new interest , new icks, new Melodie’s , new flows, new topics ect — Coi (@coi_leray) April 22, 2024

The daughter of media figure/rapper Benzino has dealt with body shaming since the start of her run as a recording artist. However, Leray told her X followers that she still views herself as sexually attractive despite her slender frame.

“With or without braids, tight clothes or baggy clothes… I always been a sex symbol. Always had confidence. Always wanted to f### myself. It’s naturally in me. [I don’t know] what to tell folks,” Coi Leray also posted on X.

Coi Leray experienced her first taste of platinum-certified success with 2021’s “No More Parties” single. The 26-year-old Massachusetts-born, New Jersey-raised rapper scored a Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 2022’s “Players.”