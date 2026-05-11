Cole Allen Pleads Not Guilty To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Cole Allen pleads not guilty to all charges in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, facing a potential life sentence.

Cole Tomas Allen walked into federal court shackled at the wrists and waist, and within minutes, his legal team entered a not guilty plea to all four counts against him in connection with the April 25 shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The 31-year-old from Torrance, California, faces charges including attempted assassination of President Trump, interstate firearms transportation, discharge of a firearm during a violent crime, and assault on a federal officer.

His appearance before Judge Trevor McFadden on Monday marked the formal start of what’s shaping up to be one of the most serious federal cases in recent memory.

The incident itself unfolded in seconds, but with massive consequences. Allen allegedly rushed through a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton carrying a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 caliber pistol, and multiple knives.

A Secret Service officer stationed at the magnetometer took a round directly to the chest, stopped only by his ballistic vest.

The officer returned fire, striking Allen multiple times, though the injuries weren’t life-threatening. Law enforcement arrested him on the spot with both weapons still in his possession.

What’s particularly interesting about this case is that his defense team filed a legal challenge before the plea hearing even happened.

Allen’s attorneys asked Judge McFadden to disqualify both Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro from prosecuting the case, arguing that since both officials were actually at the dinner when the shooting occurred, they could be considered victims or witnesses.

That creates a potential conflict of interest that could compromise the entire prosecution. According to CNBC, the judge ordered additional briefings on the matter but didn’t rule from the bench.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If convicted on the attempted assassination charge alone, Allen faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29, when McFadden indicated he expects to see substantial progress on discovery.