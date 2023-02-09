CONGRATS! Gucci Mane And Ka’Oir Welcome First Daughter Iceland

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The baby will be the Princess of the House.

Gucci Mane took time out from promoting Bic Fizzle’s new project “Clark Street Baby” to announce to the world, he and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir’s new baby.

He took to social media to share the good news, captioning a pic of him kissing his love, “I’m so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑.”

Scores of congratulations flooded his comment sections.

Fat Joe said, “God bless,” while P from QC simply said, “Family.”

Keyshia also took to Instagram to celebrate the birth of their little daughter. Like her hubby, she focused her caption on the baby’s wellness.

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS💞2/8/23,” she wrote.

City Girl’s JT said, “Congratulations,” with a bunch of hearts eyes. Lala did the same.

Hip-Hop astrologist and former stylist to the stars, Sonya Magett dropped some wisdom based on when she was born, saying, “Aquarius like her dad. She is going to be such a beautiful intelligent real-life princess!”

Iceland is the second child the happy couple has together. Their firstborn is a young son named Ice Davis, who was born in December 2020.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, has another son, Keitheon, whom he shares

with his ex, Sheena Evans.

Keyshia has two other daughters.