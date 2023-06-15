Conway The Machine Hits The Studio In Wheelchair Following Multiple Leg Surgeries  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Conway The Machine says he’s returning to claim his crown after suffering a fractured right tibia and dislocated kneecap.

Although Conway The Machine was forced to postpone his Won’t He Do It Tour due to injury, he refuses to let his recovery stop him from getting right back to making music.

Last month (May 22), the Drumwork Music Group founder revealed he suffered a fractured right tibia and dislocated kneecap and would not be able to hit the road. He promised it was just a “minor lil setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK,” and he’s sticking to his word.

In a new video, Conway The Machine is seen recording vocals while sitting in a wheelchair. A message on the post explains the Griselda rapper/founder is bouncing back after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“Today I watched this man get wheeled out of the hospital after another surgery. Carried into his house. And IMMEDIATELY start recording. The anesthesia hadn’t even fully wore off yet. There’s a reason they call him the Machine. And there’s a reason he’s made it this far in his career,” the text reads.

In the caption, the “Stressed” hitmaker promised to return for his crown once he’s fully recovered. “It’s aiight cause when my leg get back healed, I’m STILL GON BE THE KING!! 🤖” Conway declared.

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with encouraging messages, including some of Conway’s peers and collaborators.

“You’ll be tip top 1 day at a time. Do your PT and get back to full 10,” wrote DJ Premier. “Sending Big love King heal up soon soon 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌” added Swizz Beatz while Busta Rhymes declared, “ALL HAIL THE MACHINE!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑”