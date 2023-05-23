Conway The Machine Postpones Tour As He’s Hospitalized For “Severe” Injury

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)



Conway The Machine has been forced to postpone his Won’t He Do It Tour. According to an Instagram post from the Griselda rapper/founder, he’s in no shape to hit the road. On Monday (May 22), Conway shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his leg wrapped up in bandages. As he explained in the caption, he suffered a fractured right tibia and dislocated kneecap. But he was also adamant he had “album of the year.”

He continued, “But In all seriousness tho, anyone that knows me knows there’s nothing I love to do more than bein up on that stage! I can’t lie. I’m super disappointed that I have to postpone the WHDi tour for a little bit, because I was really looking forward to goin on those stages and rocking this WHDI s### for y’all live.

“However I am in good spirits and I’m only looking at it as just a minor lil setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK! No stress!! If u already bought tickets they’ll be honored at the later dates for sure! More updates coming this week. I appreciate all the love and concern for my well-being, love y’all.”

The Instagram post came with an accompanying statement from Drumwork Music Group that read, “It is with great regret Conway The Machine and Drumwork Music Group announce the postponement of the ‘Won’t He Do It’ Tour due to a severe leg injury. He is unable to deliver the ‘live’ show experience that his fans have come to expect and deserve.”

The statement assured Conway’s fans the dates would be rescheduled for a “future date later this year.”

Fellow Griselda member Westside Gunn faced a similar situation in January when he canceled his European tour just hours before it was to begin in Amsterdam. However, it wasn’t an injury that led to its cancelation. He explained partially, “It’s def still a dream and I’m gonna work on it […] but unfortunately this time things weren’t handled right and that’s too far for me to be gone.

“Something isn’t right and I’m somewhere I’ve never been and s### already not right now. I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money. People out of $40 I’m out $50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!”

Conway The Machine was looking forward to promoting his latest album, Won’t He Do It, the follow-up to 2022’s God Don’t Make Mistakes. AllHipHop wishes him a speedy recovery.