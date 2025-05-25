Da Band’s Freddy P Thinks Diddy Will Kill Cassie Ventura If He Beats His Case

Da Band’s Freddy P recently sat down with The Art of Dialogue, where he discussed Diddy’s ongoing trial.

During the conversation, Freddy was asked why Cassie Ventura waited years to file her lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul. The simple answer? Money.

“You running around, she know everything,” Freddy said. “She know you got 30 million here, 20 million there, maybe a house full of cash, and you think I’m leaving empty-handed? You gotta understand, after you been slutted out, beat up, got all types of STDs, you leaving empty-handed? You gotta be the dumbest in the world.

“When women leave, they try to burn the house down, because they don’t want to see what they helped you build go to another B. That ain’t happening. If you think that’s gonna happen—’cause they can’t beat you up—so either they try to go to the police, or they burn the house down.”

Cassie Ventura filed the civil suit against Diddy in November 2023, alleging physical and sexual abuse that stretched over a decade. Diddy settled less than 24 hours later to the tune of $20 million. The lawsuit sparked an investigation into Diddy, and he was arrested last September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Now in the second week of trial, Ventura has already taken the witness stand against Diddy. Freddy P believes if Diddy ends up beating the case, he will go after Ventura to enact revenge.

“You see, she testifying,” he said. “She want that gone, because she know if he don’t go, chances are I’m dead. And it might not happen now; it’s going to be something that happens in five to ten years. But if Puffy beat his case, that out of there. If he was smart, he’d stay away from him, because you know.”

When asked to clarify, Freddy replied, “Y’all don’t know Puffy. Y’all think this man some sweet homosexual or something. Like, you costing me everything. He’s a malicious person. He’s had a mentality of ‘I will not lose’ for so long. Anybody—from the smallest, from the janitor to the CEO—if you did something he didn’t like, he has got his revenge. From the janitor to the CEO in the building, he don’t care how small you are. You’re not going to play Puffy. And she knows what I know.”

Freddy also suggested people connected to Diddy are in fear for their safety.

“Everybody know that,” he continued. “[Ventura] gonna have to move to the south of France or somewhere. Everybody—everybody’s scared. The ones who didn’t support, the ones who thought he was burnt, they scared. They don’t want to see him beat the case. They thought he was fried, which he might be, but I don’t—I mean, me and Bows was having this conversation.

“She was like, ‘Yo, I don’t think this gonna do life, y’all. I can’t see him doing life.’ I’m like, me either. But I don’t think he gonna get away with nothing. I think he going to probably get a 15-year sentence, do 10, have the rest suspended or something like that. But life? I don’t think he gonna catch life. So a lot of people who be out here that wasn’t talking before, talking now, who was supportive, not supportive, who was a friend and not a friend—now they may see him again. And that’s where he at right now. He just waiting. A lot of people gonna pay the piper if he get out.”

Week three of Diddy’s trial continues Tuesday (May 27) after the Memorial Day holiday.