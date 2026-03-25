Da Brat Clarifies Usher & Justin Bieber’s Heated Exchange Never Happened

Usher’s calling the whole Oscars afterparty drama with Justin Bieber a total exaggeration of what really went down between them.

Usher shut down the whole Oscars afterparty drama in one swift move, calling the entire situation an exaggeration of what actually went down between him and his former protégé.

Da Brat stepped in to clarify the record after reports claimed the two had gotten into a heated exchange at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s exclusive bash at Chateau Marmont last Sunday.

“I spoke to Usher and he said this is an exaggeration of a conversation,” Da Brat revealed on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, putting the rumors to rest.

The internet had been running wild with speculation that the two R&B legends nearly came to blows, with some outlets claiming it turned physical while others said it stayed verbal but intense.

Sources close to Bieber initially claimed Usher approached the pop star with “energy and anger” during the soiree. But Da Brat made it crystal clear that’s not the full story.

“He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years,” she said, defending her friend’s character.

The tension between these two goes deeper than just one night at a party.

Usher discovered Bieber back in 2007, when the kid was just 13 and going viral on YouTube. Usher and manager Scooter Braun won a bidding war against Justin Timberlake to sign him, launching what became one of the biggest careers in pop music.

They had a real mentor-mentee bond back then, with Usher even moving Bieber to Atlanta so he could work with him directly.

But things shifted over the years. The two haven’t been spotted together since 2021 at a Lakers game, and when Usher invited Bieber to perform at his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in 2024, the younger artist turned him down.

Usher handled it gracefully in an interview, saying he understood Bieber wanted to tell a different story right now.

Da Brat emphasized that there’s no beef between them.

“Justin is on his own journey dealing with his own reality that he’s created. Usher wishes him nothing but the best and they have no hostility towards each other,” she explained. “They definitely love each other. People just take things out of context when they see something and run with it.”

Da Brat’s statement matters because it comes straight from Usher himself. She made it clear that whatever conversation they had got twisted by the rumor mill into something way bigger than reality.