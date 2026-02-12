Da Brat & Judy Dupart Say Sperm Donor Decision Caused Death Threats

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Da Brat and Judy Dupart opened up about their relationship journey and shared marriage advice in their new book, “The Way Love Goes.”

Da Brat and Judy Dupart just dropped some real talk about love and relationships. The Hip-Hop power couple sat down with 1075 WGCI to discuss their new book The Way Love Goes.

The legendary rapper admitted she wasn’t feeling the book idea at first. “I wasn’t with it at first,” Da Brat told WGCI. “I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want to do it.'” But Judy convinced her to share more with their fans.

The writing process became therapeutic for both women. They opened old wounds that needed healing. “We like went deep and we didn’t hold nothing back from the situation,” Da Brat explained about their honest approach.

Judy Dupart wanted Da Brat to understand her full earning potential. “If it’s not compromising your morals, you know, take a little bit of your time, why not?” Judy said during the interview.

Their love story started in an Atlanta studio back in 2017. Judy showed up to meet Da Brat after a business event. The entrepreneur came alone, which surprised the rapper.

“Child, she showed up to the studio by herself,” Da Brat recalled. Judy arrived looking stunning with her hair, outfit, jewelry and nails on point. She even brought protection with her.

The moment that changed everything came when Judy made her intentions clear. “So she goes, ‘I’m interested in you,'” Da Brat remembered. That confession completely threw off the usually confident rapper.

“I had never had that happen to me before,” Da Brat admitted. “It messed me up. It messed me up real bad. Knocked me off my square. Lost all my swag.”

The physical reaction was intense. Da Brat tried drinking Hennessy but spilled it on her shirt. She had butterflies and felt nauseous. She even accidentally burned JD’s couch while smoking.

“I lost all my swag and I just felt like, you know, from now on, I want I wanted to explore and see what we could be,” Da Brat explained about that pivotal moment.

Judy was ready to follow Da Brat’s lead completely. “If she was in the closet, I was gonna go in there with her,” Judy said about respecting Da Brat’s privacy needs. “I was letting her lead, you know, the speed of our relationship.”

The couple discussed their fertility journey and the challenges they faced. When they tried IVF, genetic testing narrowed their donor options significantly.

“As soon as we put in my seven things, we had no black people available,” Judy explained about the limited choices.

They faced serious backlash online for their donor selection.

“We had death threats on our child,” Judy revealed about the internet harassment they endured. The couple had to stop reading comments completely.

The Way Love Goes hit stores on February 3 and includes both memoir elements and relationship guidance from the married couple.