Dave East Seen Asleep At Wheel In Viral 2022 DUI Police Footage

Dave East was caught on police bodycam passed out in his car with champagne in his cup holder during a 2022 DUI arrest that just went viral.

Dave East was going viral over the weekend after body cam footage from his 2022 DUI arrest surfaced online, showing him passed out behind the wheel with music blaring and an empty champagne bottle in his cup holder.

The video quickly gained traction online, pulling in nearly half a million YouTube views in just a few days.

Officers are seen knocking on the window multiple times before East finally wakes up. When asked what happened, he tells police, “I’m two minutes from my house.” Officers then requested he step out of the vehicle to assess his condition.

East, who appeared visibly uncomfortable, admitted to drinking and smoking weed earlier that night. “I’m a rapper. I had a couple of glasses of champagne in the studio,” he told officers but insisted he was not impaired.

Despite his claims, police conducted several field sobriety tests, including eye-tracking and balance exercises.

East appeared frustrated during the process, at one point visibly annoyed with the attention and scrutiny.

While he managed to complete some of the tests, officers determined there was enough evidence to arrest him on suspicion of driving under the influence. The stalled car had caused a traffic backup that extended onto the highway.

The incident originally occurred in 2022 but remained relatively quiet until the footage was made public.

Social media users let the jokes fly after the footage surfaced online.

“I just watched the body cam of the Dave East arrest,” one user shared. “I hated to see him get locked Up, but bro Is funny as a MF.”

Another added, “Dave East ma boy, you passed the test with flying colors but you TALK to much my guy, damn! Would not shut up, while the police do the job. Even asking the cop if he Muslim like becz u Muslim he was supposed to let u go. Smh.”

Dave East ma boy, you passed the test with flying colors but you TALK to much my guy, damn! Would not shut up, while the police do the job. Even asking the cop if he Muslim like becz u Muslim he was supposed to let u go. Smh — PrinceDavis 🇯🇲 (@Davis_soccer) March 29, 2025

I just watched the body cam of the Dave East arrest. I hated to see him get locked Up, but bro Is funny as a MF 😭 — FETTI💫🩸🦍 (@RichFettiFTB) March 30, 2025

Lmao Dave East fell asleep in his car and was drunk…the cop pulled him out and he said “Google me, I’m a famous rapper” and the cop said “no thanks” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — The Chief ⚓️ (@C2thaL2thaIGG) March 29, 2025

Dave East gonna pay for that DUI depending on the county I hope they sit him down for a few months to get his head right. How you sleep without your shoes on in the car music blasting mad the cops was giving you the business. — Random Ness AKA Milhouse Montoya (@FromMilhouse) March 29, 2025