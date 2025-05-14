DDG Violently Attacked Halle Bailey According To Newly Filed Restraining Order

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bailey claims the situation first turned physical in January, several months after their breakup in October 2024.

Singer Halle Bailey has reportedly filed a police report and is asking for court-ordered protection from rapper DDG, the father of her child, following a series of alleged abusive incidents. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bailey claims the situation first turned physical in January, several months after their breakup in October 2024.

She states that during an exchange involving their son, Halo, she attempted to discuss visitation arrangements with DDG. As she was buckling Halo into his car seat, Bailey alleges DDG became agitated, repeatedly telling her to “Get out of my car, b####.”

Concerned for her crying son, Bailey says she tried to calm the situation, but a struggle ensued. She claims DDG pulled her hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel and chipped her tooth.

Bailey reports that she was left in pain and tears, but remained in the car out of concern for Halo. Upon arriving at DDG’s house, she told his family about the incident. After they assured her they would care for the baby, Bailey left, “hysterical” and with visible bruises on her arms, in addition to her chipped tooth. She included photos of her injuries in her restraining order request.

In another alleged incident in March, Bailey says DDG entered her home without permission and went to her bedroom, later texting her a photo of her empty bed with the message, “now I know what u been on lol.” Bailey interpreted the action as an accusation of having sex with multiple men.

Four days later, Bailey claims DDG returned to her home, and after she told him that she and the baby were sick and didn’t want Halo to leave, he became verbally abusive, smashed her Ring camera and took her phone. As he drove away, she says DDG threw her phone out the window, yelling, “Go get it b####.” Bailey states that this incident prompted her to file a police report and that she has Ring camera evidence.

A judge has granted Bailey a domestic violence restraining order, requiring DDG to stay at least 100 yards away from her. She has also been granted permission to take their nearly 18-month-old son, Halo, to Italy for two months while she films a movie. Additionally, DDG has been ordered to stop posting or streaming content about Bailey and their child, as Bailey claims his online comments have incited his fans against her.