Delonte West Busted Over $23 Robbery During Sobriety Streak

Delonte West was arrested in Virginia over a $50 robbery weeks before reaching 30 days sober as he continues his long battle with addiction.

Delonte West got locked up again last month, and this time it’s over pocket change that shows how far he’s fallen.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, arrested the former NBA guard on December 21 after someone said he robbed them of less than $23. The victim pointed West out to cops right across the street from where it all went down on Richmond Highway in Belle Haven.

West faces robbery and assault charges from the incident. Court records show he was released on a $1,000 bond and must be back in court on March 16.

The whole thing is wild when you think about a dude who made $16 million in the league now catching cases over chump change. But here’s what makes this story different.

Just weeks after this arrest, West hit a major milestone – 30 days clean and sober.

Videos started popping up on social media showing him looking healthier than he has in years, listening to rap music and actually smiling for the first time in months. His caretakers have been documenting his recovery journey, and people are genuinely rooting for him to get his life together.

This December arrest wasn’t West’s only run-in with Virginia police.

In June of 2024, officers had to hit him with Narcan after finding him unconscious at a Fairfax County intersection. They had to revive him with the overdose-reversing drug before taking him into custody.

He was hit with public intoxication and obstruction of justice charges from that incident.

The 42-year-old has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2008. His mental health struggles became public during his playing days with teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks and Seattle SuperSonics.

West’s next court date is set for March 16 in Fairfax County for the December robbery charges.