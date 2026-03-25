Desiigner Arrested In South Carolina After Domestic Dispute Leads To Violence Charge

Desiigner was arrested following a physical confrontation that landed him in jail.

Brooklyn rapper Desiigner was arrested Tuesday in South Carolina on a domestic violence charge after police responded to a reported dispute. The Brooklyn rapper, born Sidney Royel Selby III, now faces a third degree domestic violence allegation stemming from an incident in Horry County near Conway.

According to reports from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were initially called to a residence on March 2 after receiving a complaint about a domestic disturbance. Authorities say the situation involved a woman who reportedly lived with the rapper and shares a child with him.

Arrest documents claim the argument escalated physically. Investigators allege Desiigner took the woman’s car keys during the dispute, damaged her clothing and forced her to the ground. Reports indicate the alleged victim suffered minor scratches along with small areas of bleeding on her arm and lower back.

Police also noted a child was inside the home but was not close enough to witness the alleged altercation.

Officers reportedly could not locate Desiigner when they first responded to the scene. Authorities later issued a warrant connected to the investigation which eventually led to his arrest this week.

Booking records show the rapper was charged with third degree domestic violence. He was later released after posting a bond reported to be about $1,500. No additional charges have been announced and officials have not said whether more could follow as the case moves through the legal process.

Desiigner has not publicly addressed the arrest and no official statement has been released from his representatives.

The artist became a major Hip-Hop name in 2016 when his breakout hit “Panda” exploded across radio and streaming platforms. The song’s success helped him land a deal with Kanye West’s GOOD Music and led to appearances connected to the rollout of The Life of Pablo. While his early momentum positioned him as one of the era’s new voices, his public profile has been quieter in recent years outside of music releases and social media activity.

The case remains active and further developments including potential court proceedings or public responses could surface in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.