Dez Bryant Exposes Offset’s $8,000 Gambling Debt As Accusations Pile Up

Offset’s mounting gambling debts from multiple people are now connected to his recent shooting at a Florida casino.

Offset is drowning in gambling debts, and the list of people claiming he owes them money keeps growing by the day.

Former NFL star Dez Bryant just exposed a wild story about how he beat the Migos rapper out of eight grand at a casino, and the timing is raising serious questions about what really led to Offset getting shot outside a Florida casino this week.

Bryant laid out the whole situation on social media, explaining how Offset tried to dodge the debt by pretending to sleep while they were gambling together.

“I beat offset out of 8k he tried to take a nap on me and I go to tap on him to wake him up, telling him I need that 8k,” Bryant wrote. “His patnas saw me tapping on him. I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some b#######. I chilled because I was by myself completely out numbered, so I charged it to the game.”

The crazy part? Bryant says Offset hit him up just three hours before the shooting asking for money on what he called a “money play.”

Bryant turned him down, and hours later, Offset was hospitalized after being shot at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

But the eight grand to Bryant is just the tip of the iceberg.

Rapper Lil Tjay is claiming Offset owes him $10,000 dollars from a gambling debt, and that’s allegedly what sparked the shooting in the first place.

Lil Tjay was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Then there’s influencer Celina Powell, who’s been posting about how Offset allegedly owes her $15,000 and has been threatening her when she tries to collect.

Powell went public with her claims earlier this year, saying she’s been living in fear while trying to get her money back.

Even Ebro Darden claimed Offset owes him $5,000 bucks from after losing a bet over last year’s Super Bowl.

The pattern is undeniable at this point.

Multiple sources are reporting that Offset has a serious gambling addiction and has been hitting up casinos constantly, often asking random people for cash app transfers when he runs out of money.