Diddy Accused Of Rape In Bombshell Lawsuit Alleging Mogul Has “Tootsie Roll” Sized Penis

Diddy was sued by a woman who said he assaulted her in 2001 and compared his penis to a “large Tootsie Roll” in court documents.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a new rape lawsuit in New York this week as a woman identified as Jane Doe accused the Hip-Hop mogul of sexually assaulting her more than two decades ago.

The woman claimed the alleged attack took place at Diddy’s Manhattan apartment in 2001 after a series of social encounters.

According to the lawsuit, she said he locked the door, grabbed her by the neck and said, “I’m going to suck the life out of you,” before exposing himself and forcing himself on her.

The complaint, filed as Diddy’s federal sex-trafficking trial kicked off, includes graphic details.

The woman said Diddy “pulled out his e#### bare-skinned penis which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll.”

She said she felt “relieved”, believing the size meant she wouldn’t be physically hurt. The unnamed woman refered to it as his “itty-bitty Diddy.”

Despite her protests, she said he raped her, held her down and ejaculated on her. Afterward, she said he lay naked on the bed while she cleaned herself and tried to leave. A bodyguard outside the room allegedly directed her to the exit.

The woman said she met Diddy in May 2001 and had several interactions with him before the alleged assault. She said he reached out to her afterward, but she never responded.

She also said she later sought therapy and continues to struggle with being alone around men.

Diddy’s legal team has not issued a statement in response to this specific lawsuit.

Diddy On Trial In New York

The new filing comes as Diddy faces a federal trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors allege he ran a criminal enterprise that used sex, drugs and violence to control women and organized so-called “freak offs”—events involving coerced sexual activity.

If convicted, Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His attorneys said, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor.”