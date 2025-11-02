Diddy Daps Up Fellow Inmates In More Leaked Prison Photos

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The embattled music exec appears to be adapting to prison life as new photos from Fort Dix show the rap mogul laughing and socializing with fellow inmates.

The exclusive images obtained by TMZ reveal Diddy bundled up in a thick dark blue coat, gray pants and gray beanie while chatting with other prisoners on Saturday. The 55-year-old music executive displays the biggest smile on his face as he mingles with inmates, showing no signs of tension or distress.

“Diddy’s bundled up in a thick dark blue coat, gray pants and gray beanie … shootin’ the you-know-what with the other guys,” TMZ reported about the photos.

At one point in the images, Diddy appears to be shaking hands with someone, possibly making new connections within the facility. The photos mark a stark contrast to his first prison image released earlier this week, where he appeared more solemn wearing a bright orange beanie.

Diddy was assigned to Fort Dix earlier this week after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act. The low-security prison in New Jersey was his preferred choice, representing a major win for the mogul who specifically requested placement there.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence following his conviction on charges related to transportation to engage in prostitution. He has already been assigned his first prison job working laundry duty at the facility.

These yard photos provide a glimpse into Diddy’s daily routine, showing him taking advantage of recreational time after his work shifts. The images also reveal his graying beard, marking the first clear look at the rapper in more than a year since cameras weren’t allowed during his federal trial.

Mark Geragos, Diddy’s attorney, previously expressed concerns about potential violence against his client on the “2 Angry Men” podcast, but these photos suggest the mogul is managing well in his new environment.

The Fort Dix facility allows inmates outdoor recreation time, which appears to be serving as a welcome break from Diddy’s laundry duties. Fellow inmates seem comfortable approaching and conversing with the high-profile prisoner, indicating he may be integrating successfully into the prison community.

Diddy has filed a notice of appeal regarding his criminal conviction and sentence, with his legal team projecting a potential early release. His attorney Marc Agnifilo remains optimistic about reducing the mogul’s time behind bars.